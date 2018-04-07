Chunghwa Telecom (CHT) and Telstra (TLSYY) Financial Review

Telstra (OTCMKTS: TLSYY) and Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT) are both large-cap utilities companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Telstra and Chunghwa Telecom, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Telstra 0 1 0 0 2.00 Chunghwa Telecom 0 0 0 0 N/A

Dividends

Telstra pays an annual dividend of $0.99 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.4%. Chunghwa Telecom pays an annual dividend of $1.29 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. Telstra pays out 80.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Chunghwa Telecom pays out 78.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Volatility and Risk

Telstra has a beta of 0.73, suggesting that its stock price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Chunghwa Telecom has a beta of 0.32, suggesting that its stock price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Telstra shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.0% of Chunghwa Telecom shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Chunghwa Telecom shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Telstra and Chunghwa Telecom’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Telstra N/A N/A N/A Chunghwa Telecom 17.08% 10.57% 8.68%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Telstra and Chunghwa Telecom’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Telstra $19.61 billion 1.43 $2.93 billion $1.23 9.59 Chunghwa Telecom $7.48 billion 4.00 $1.28 billion $1.64 23.52

Telstra has higher revenue and earnings than Chunghwa Telecom. Telstra is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Chunghwa Telecom, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Chunghwa Telecom beats Telstra on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Telstra Company Profile

Telstra Corporation Limited (Telstra) is a telecommunications and technology company. Its principal activity is to provide telecommunications and information services for domestic and international customers. The Company operates through four segments. The Telstra Retail segment provides telecommunication products, services and solutions across mobiles, fixed and mobile broadband, telephony and Pay television/Internet Protocol television and digital content. The Global Enterprise and Services segment provides sales and contract management for business and government customers. The Telstra Operations segment offers overall planning, design, engineering and architecture and construction of Telstra networks, technology and information technology solution. The Telstra Wholesale segment provides a range of telecommunication products and services delivered over Telstra networks and associated support systems to other carriers, carriage service providers and Internet service providers.

Chunghwa Telecom Company Profile

Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. engages in the provision of telecommunication and information related services. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Fixed Communications, Mobile Communications, Internet, International Fixed Communications, and Others. The company was founded on June 15, 1996 and is headquartered in Taipei, Taiwan.

