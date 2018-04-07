Chyronhego (NASDAQ:CHYR) Earns Daily Media Impact Rating of 0.12

Press coverage about Chyronhego (NASDAQ:CHYR) has been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group scores the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Chyronhego earned a media sentiment score of 0.12 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the company an impact score of 45.709068234178 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

NASDAQ CHYR remained flat at $$2.80 during midday trading on Friday. Chyronhego has a fifty-two week low of $1.68 and a fifty-two week high of $4.30.

About Chyronhego

ChyronHego Corporation is a United States-based company, which is engaged in broadcast graphics creation, playout, and real-time data visualization. The Company offers a range of products and services for live television, news, sports, corporate and government video production. It offers products, such as broadcast graphics, including Lyric Family, Axis World Graphics and Mosaic; production and automation, including Live Arena, Live Compositor and Live Assist; channel branding and tickers, including Channel Box PRIME, Channel Box and NewsTicker Family; weather graphics, including Metacast; studio and virtual solutions, including Virtual Football, Virtual Placement and Hybrid Virtual Studios, and sports tracking and analysis, including Sports Technology and Coach Paint.

