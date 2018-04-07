Seven Generations Energy (VII) Price Target Raised to C$24.00

Seven Generations Energy (TSE:VII) had its price target boosted by CIBC from C$22.00 to C$24.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 20th. CIBC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 45.63% from the stock’s previous close.

VII has been the topic of a number of other reports. Eight Capital upgraded shares of Seven Generations Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase set a C$22.00 price target on shares of Seven Generations Energy and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Seven Generations Energy from C$22.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Raymond James Financial boosted their price target on shares of Seven Generations Energy from C$25.50 to C$27.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a C$24.00 price objective on Seven Generations Energy and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Seven Generations Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$23.86.

TSE:VII traded down C$0.14 on Tuesday, reaching C$16.48. 1,556,291 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 890,094. Seven Generations Energy has a 52-week low of C$13.62 and a 52-week high of C$27.08.

Seven Generations Energy (TSE:VII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 14th. The company reported C$0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.38 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$615.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$608.44 million. Seven Generations Energy had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 16.64%.

In other Seven Generations Energy news, insider William Derek Aylesworth purchased 13,075 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$15.97 per share, with a total value of C$208,807.75. Also, insider Canada Pension Plan Investment purchased 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$14.60 per share, with a total value of C$14,600,000.00.

About Seven Generations Energy

Seven Generations Energy Ltd., an independent energy company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of condensate and natural gas properties in western Canada. The company holds interests in the Kakwa River project, a natural gas property covering 500,000 net acres located in the Kakwa area of northwest Alberta.

