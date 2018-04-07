Cigna Investments Inc. New Has $8.13 Million Stake in Intel Co. (INTC)

Cigna Investments Inc. New lessened its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 176,209 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 3,645 shares during the quarter. Intel accounts for about 0.5% of Cigna Investments Inc. New’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Intel were worth $8,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Intel by 4,951.1% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 20,455,051 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $690,156,000 after purchasing an additional 20,050,088 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Intel by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 128,581,621 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,338,344,000 after purchasing an additional 10,744,753 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Intel by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 197,750,361 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $6,672,097,000 after purchasing an additional 10,257,260 shares during the period. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in Intel in the 3rd quarter worth about $339,563,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Intel by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 333,500,073 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $11,252,292,000 after purchasing an additional 8,087,302 shares during the period. 69.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

INTC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday, January 4th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase set a $53.00 price target on Intel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Vetr cut Intel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.80 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub cut Intel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.79.

In other news, insider Venkata S. M. Renduchintala sold 17,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.07, for a total value of $880,610.22. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,536 shares in the company, valued at $75,371.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Venkata S. M. Renduchintala sold 1,502 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.58, for a total value of $66,959.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,474.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 123,914 shares of company stock valued at $6,011,490 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

INTC stock opened at $48.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $233,353.33, a PE ratio of 14.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.95. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $33.23 and a 1 year high of $53.78.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $17.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.34 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 24.33% and a net margin of 15.30%. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 7th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 4th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.68%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This article was first reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/07/cigna-investments-inc-new-has-8-13-million-stake-in-intel-co-intc.html.

About Intel

Intel Corporation is engaged in designing and manufacturing products and technologies, such as the cloud. The Company’s segments are Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Intel Security Group (ISecG), Programmable Solutions Group (PSG), All Other and New Technology Group (NTG).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.