Cimpress (CMPR) Earns Daily Media Sentiment Score of 0.13

News coverage about Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) has been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. Accern ranks the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Cimpress earned a coverage optimism score of 0.13 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news headlines about the business services provider an impact score of 45.7469216560738 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

Here are some of the news headlines that may have impacted Accern Sentiment’s rankings:

Several research firms have weighed in on CMPR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cimpress from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. BidaskClub cut shares of Cimpress from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Cimpress from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 31st. Finally, Aegis cut shares of Cimpress from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.50.

Shares of CMPR stock traded down $2.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $150.86. The stock had a trading volume of 163,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 317,678. Cimpress has a 52-week low of $78.80 and a 52-week high of $171.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $4,669.52, a price-to-earnings ratio of -112.58, a PEG ratio of 8.00 and a beta of -0.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.43.

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.10. Cimpress had a negative net margin of 1.00% and a negative return on equity of 15.72%. The firm had revenue of $762.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $692.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts predict that Cimpress will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Katryn Blake sold 37,406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.17, for a total transaction of $5,392,823.02. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 47,220 shares in the company, valued at $6,807,707.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Donald Leblanc sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.53, for a total transaction of $236,295.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,630,593.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,672 shares of company stock worth $5,754,734 in the last quarter. 11.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Cimpress

Cimpress N.V. operates as a technology based company in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, South America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It aggregates individually customized orders for a range of print, signage, apparel, and related products primarily through the Internet. The company operates through four segments: Vistaprint, Upload and Print, National Pen, and All Other Businesses.

