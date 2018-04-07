Morgan Stanley Lowers Cincinnati Bell (NYSE:CBB) Price Target to $16.00

Cincinnati Bell (NYSE:CBB) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $24.00 to $16.00 in a research note issued on Monday, March 19th. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 12.28% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Cincinnati Bell from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

Shares of CBB stock traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $14.25. 344,258 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 390,928. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -6.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $591.40, a price-to-earnings ratio of -178.13 and a beta of 1.55. Cincinnati Bell has a fifty-two week low of $13.00 and a fifty-two week high of $22.20.

Cincinnati Bell (NYSE:CBB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.24). Cincinnati Bell had a net margin of 2.52% and a negative return on equity of 0.61%. The company had revenue of $427.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $462.31 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.7% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that Cincinnati Bell will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cincinnati Bell news, VP Christopher J. Wilson acquired 2,959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.45 per share, for a total transaction of $42,757.55. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now owns 51,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $747,397.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew R. Kaiser acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.90 per share, with a total value of $47,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $386,052. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 7,334 shares of company stock worth $110,450 in the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBB. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cincinnati Bell during the third quarter valued at about $136,000. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Cincinnati Bell during the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Cincinnati Bell during the fourth quarter worth about $239,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Cincinnati Bell during the fourth quarter worth about $250,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Cincinnati Bell during the fourth quarter worth about $273,000. 84.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cincinnati Bell

Cincinnati Bell Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides diversified telecommunications and technology services to residential and business customers in the United States. It operates in two segments, Entertainment and Communications, and IT Services and Hardware. The Entertainment and Communications segment offers data services, including high-speed Internet access, data transport, and interconnection services, as well as metro-Ethernet products; and voice local services, such as Fioptics voice lines, voice over Internet protocol, long distance, digital trunking, switched access, caller identification, voicemail, call waiting, and call return.

