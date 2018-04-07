Cindicator Price Tops $0.0636 on Top Exchanges (CRYPTO:CND)

Cindicator (CURRENCY:CND) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 23rd. One Cindicator token can now be bought for $0.0636 or 0.00000906 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, HitBTC and Binance. Cindicator has a total market cap of $92.02 million and $645,118.00 worth of Cindicator was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Cindicator has traded 1.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00007050 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002914 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.78 or 0.00680238 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014449 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0373 or 0.00000532 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014249 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.58 or 0.00179163 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00037263 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00051193 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Cindicator Token Profile

Cindicator’s launch date was September 9th, 2017. Cindicator’s total supply is 2,000,000,005 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,445,976,590 tokens. Cindicator’s official website is cindicator.com. The Reddit community for Cindicator is /r/Cindicator and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cindicator’s official Twitter account is @crowd_indicator and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Cindicator Token Trading

Cindicator can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, HitBTC and Mercatox. It is not possible to buy Cindicator directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cindicator must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cindicator using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Ratings for Cindicator Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cindicator and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.