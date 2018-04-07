Cinedigm (CIDM) Earns News Impact Score of 0.34

News headlines about Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM) have trended positive this week, Accern reports. Accern ranks the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Cinedigm earned a media sentiment score of 0.34 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the business services provider an impact score of 45.8697721183886 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

CIDM traded down $0.08 on Friday, reaching $1.31. 2,863 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,587. Cinedigm has a 52-week low of $1.11 and a 52-week high of $3.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -2.13.

Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The business services provider reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $18.49 million for the quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cinedigm from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd.

Cinedigm Company Profile

Cinedigm Corp. is a distributor and aggregator of independent movie, television and other short form content managing a library of distribution rights to thousands of titles and episodes released across digital, physical, and home and mobile entertainment platforms. The Company also provides digital cinema assets servicing on over 12,000 domestic and foreign movie screens.

