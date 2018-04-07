Geode Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 899,419 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,979 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.77% of Cinemark worth $31,317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ffcm LLC bought a new position in shares of Cinemark during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Cinemark during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Zions Bancorporation bought a new position in shares of Cinemark during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Cinemark by 54.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 2,070 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in shares of Cinemark during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $219,000. 93.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Cinemark news, insider Valmir Fernandes sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.59, for a total value of $261,540.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 103,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,515,139.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 9.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CNK opened at $39.13 on Friday. Cinemark Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.03 and a 1 year high of $44.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $4,428.24, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.31, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.99.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.35. Cinemark had a net margin of 8.83% and a return on equity of 19.48%. The business had revenue of $750.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $745.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts forecast that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 8th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 7th. This is a boost from Cinemark’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. Cinemark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.64%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CNK. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Cinemark to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Piper Jaffray set a $47.00 target price on shares of Cinemark and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cinemark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cinemark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 12th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of Cinemark in a report on Friday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Cinemark presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.71.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This article was posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/07/cinemark-holdings-inc-cnk-position-raised-by-geode-capital-management-llc-updated-updated.html.

Cinemark Company Profile

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. It operates theatres in the United States, Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Peru, Ecuador, Honduras, El Salvador, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Guatemala, Bolivia, Curacao, and Paraguay. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated 533 theatres and 5,959 screens.

Receive News & Ratings for Cinemark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cinemark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.