Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) Price Target Raised to $152.00

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $151.00 to $152.00 in a report released on Friday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CTAS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cintas from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cintas from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of Cintas from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird reissued a buy rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Cintas in a research report on Friday, March 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Cintas from $145.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $168.55.

Shares of NASDAQ CTAS opened at $166.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18,078.23, a PE ratio of 36.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.90. Cintas has a 1 year low of $119.54 and a 1 year high of $178.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 22.86%. The business’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Cintas will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider James Phillip Holloman sold 12,386 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.92, for a total transaction of $1,993,155.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 141,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,742,501.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 18.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in Cintas by 29.1% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,771,864 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $255,645,000 after acquiring an additional 398,874 shares during the period. Egerton Capital UK LLP bought a new stake in Cintas in the fourth quarter worth about $239,268,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its position in Cintas by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 992,320 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $154,633,000 after acquiring an additional 32,155 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Cintas by 50.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 715,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $111,443,000 after acquiring an additional 240,495 shares during the period. Finally, Fred Alger Management Inc. raised its position in Cintas by 1,018.9% in the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management Inc. now owns 592,705 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $92,361,000 after acquiring an additional 539,735 shares during the period. 66.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This report was published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/07/cintas-ctas-price-target-raised-to-152-00-updated-updated.html.

About Cintas

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services; First Aid and Safety Services; and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms directly.

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.