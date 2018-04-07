Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Raised to Buy at Vetr

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) was upgraded by stock analysts at Vetr from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, March 19th. The firm presently has a $46.93 target price on the network equipment provider’s stock. Vetr‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 15.22% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Cisco Systems to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $43.00 price target (up previously from $39.00) on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.23.

CSCO stock traded down $1.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $40.73. 31,104,560 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,723,109. The stock has a market capitalization of $198,481.75, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.94, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.14. Cisco Systems has a 52 week low of $30.36 and a 52 week high of $46.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.38.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $11.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.82 billion. Cisco Systems had a positive return on equity of 17.77% and a negative net margin of 3.00%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the network equipment provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP David Goeckeler sold 20,671 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total transaction of $940,530.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arun Sarin sold 14,189 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.10, for a total transaction of $625,734.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 46,986 shares of company stock worth $2,116,422. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Beach Investment Management LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,030,000. Wayne Hummer Investments L.L.C. lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 7.9% in the second quarter. Wayne Hummer Investments L.L.C. now owns 15,644 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 9.1% in the second quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 30,599 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $958,000 after acquiring an additional 2,556 shares during the last quarter. iAB Financial Bank lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 1.7% in the second quarter. iAB Financial Bank now owns 17,378 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pax World Management LLC lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 133.8% in the second quarter. Pax World Management LLC now owns 923,809 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $28,915,000 after acquiring an additional 528,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Raised to Buy at Vetr” was first posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/07/cisco-systems-csco-upgraded-by-vetr-to-buy-updated-updated.html.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol (IP) based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products, including fixed-configuration and modular switches, and storage products that provide connectivity to end users, workstations, IP phones, wireless access points, and servers; and next-generation network routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks for mobile, data, voice, and video applications.

To view Vetr’s full report, visit Vetr’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.