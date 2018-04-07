Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO) Shares Bought by Resources Investment Advisors Inc.

Resources Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 51.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,587 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,598 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Cisco Systems by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 62,709,508 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,109,614,000 after purchasing an additional 11,972,070 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Cisco Systems by 6,109.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 8,147,775 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $273,977,000 after purchasing an additional 8,016,561 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Cisco Systems by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 352,120,694 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,021,378,000 after purchasing an additional 7,411,891 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Cisco Systems by 51.1% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 13,528,059 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $423,475,000 after purchasing an additional 4,577,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Cisco Systems by 36.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 13,415,432 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $419,903,000 after purchasing an additional 3,559,275 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

In other Cisco Systems news, Director Arun Sarin sold 14,189 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.10, for a total value of $625,734.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Goeckeler sold 20,671 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total value of $940,530.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 46,986 shares of company stock worth $2,116,422. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CSCO. Barclays increased their price target on Cisco Systems from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Nomura raised Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Vetr lowered Cisco Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.32 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Cisco Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.23.

CSCO opened at $40.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $201,468.61, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.84, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.14. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.36 and a 52 week high of $46.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $11.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.82 billion. Cisco Systems had a positive return on equity of 17.77% and a negative net margin of 3.00%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the network equipment provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 4th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 61.40%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol (IP) based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products, including fixed-configuration and modular switches, and storage products that provide connectivity to end users, workstations, IP phones, wireless access points, and servers; and next-generation network routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks for mobile, data, voice, and video applications.

