Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Bought by Tarbox Family Office Inc.

Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 67.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,328 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,346 shares during the quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $127,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CSCO. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth $102,000. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $104,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 3,606 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Ffcm LLC raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 2,025.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 3,740 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 3,564 shares during the period. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 9,513 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,503 shares during the period. 77.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CSCO opened at $40.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.43. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.36 and a 12 month high of $46.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $201,468.61, a PE ratio of 18.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.14.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.04. Cisco Systems had a positive return on equity of 17.77% and a negative net margin of 3.00%. The company had revenue of $11.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the network equipment provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 4th. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.40%.

In other Cisco Systems news, Director Arun Sarin sold 14,189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.10, for a total value of $625,734.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Goeckeler sold 20,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total value of $940,530.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,986 shares of company stock worth $2,116,422 over the last ninety days. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Vetr cut Cisco Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.32 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Goldman Sachs upgraded Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 23rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Cisco Systems from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.23.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol (IP) based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products, including fixed-configuration and modular switches, and storage products that provide connectivity to end users, workstations, IP phones, wireless access points, and servers; and next-generation network routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks for mobile, data, voice, and video applications.

