Citigroup (NYSE:C) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Citigroup (NYSE:C) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 20th.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Citigroup underperformed the industry over the past six months. However, the company boasts an impressive earnings surprise history. It surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings in each of the trailing four quarters. We believe the company’s restructuring and streamlining efforts, strategic investments in core business, lower tax rate and expense management, will likely support profitability. Moreover, expansion of wealth management business in Australia will act as a tailwind. Yet, several issues, including litigation burden, keep us apprehensive. Also, in spite of rising rates, margin remains under pressure, due to persistent decline in the company’s legacy holdings portfolio.”

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on C. Jefferies Group restated a hold rating and set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Vetr cut shares of Citigroup from a sell rating to a strong sell rating and set a $61.20 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, February 5th. ValuEngine cut shares of Citigroup from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank set a $74.00 target price on shares of Citigroup and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Citigroup from $75.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Citigroup has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $80.69.

Citigroup stock opened at $68.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $178,131.27, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. Citigroup has a 52 week low of $57.55 and a 52 week high of $80.70.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.09. Citigroup had a negative net margin of 7.05% and a positive return on equity of 7.61%. The firm had revenue of $17.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. Citigroup’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts forecast that Citigroup will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Citigroup by 7.1% during the second quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in Citigroup during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,065,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Citigroup by 18.9% during the second quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 51,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,464,000 after acquiring an additional 8,270 shares in the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. raised its position in Citigroup by 6.6% during the second quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 32,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,176,000 after acquiring an additional 2,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Citigroup by 1.9% during the second quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 17,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.16% of the company’s stock.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG). The GCB segment offers traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, commercial banking, Citi-branded cards, and Citi retail services.

