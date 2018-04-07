Citigroup (C) Rating Increased to Buy at UBS

Citigroup (NYSE:C) was upgraded by investment analysts at UBS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage presently has a $80.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $78.00. UBS’s target price indicates a potential upside of 16.62% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Nomura boosted their target price on shares of Citigroup to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Wells Fargo set a $95.00 target price on shares of Citigroup and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase set a $80.00 target price on shares of Citigroup and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.69.

Shares of C opened at $68.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $178,131.27, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.87, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.56. Citigroup has a 1 year low of $57.55 and a 1 year high of $80.70.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $17.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.23 billion. Citigroup had a negative net margin of 7.05% and a positive return on equity of 7.61%. Citigroup’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Citigroup will post 6.4 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sawyer & Company Inc purchased a new position in Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at about $117,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 88.4% in the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 1,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Risk Paradigm Group LLC lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 829.2% in the 4th quarter. Risk Paradigm Group LLC now owns 1,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,733 shares in the last quarter. Lee Financial Co lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 57.0% in the 4th quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 2,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Omnia Family Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 187.7% in the 4th quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC now owns 2,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.16% of the company’s stock.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG). The GCB segment offers traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, commercial banking, Citi-branded cards, and Citi retail services.

