Wafra Investment Advisory Group Inc. NY Has $21.02 Million Position in Citigroup (C)

Wafra Investment Advisory Group Inc. NY raised its holdings in Citigroup (NYSE:C) by 20.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 282,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,988 shares during the quarter. Citigroup comprises approximately 1.0% of Wafra Investment Advisory Group Inc. NY’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Wafra Investment Advisory Group Inc. NY’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $21,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dynamic Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Citigroup during the 4th quarter valued at $886,000. Granite Springs Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Citigroup during the 4th quarter valued at $268,000. Orbis Investment Management U.S. LLC acquired a new position in Citigroup during the 4th quarter valued at $1,664,000. JOYN Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Citigroup during the 4th quarter valued at $907,000. Finally, Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P raised its stake in Citigroup by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P now owns 124,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,246,000 after purchasing an additional 13,208 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Nomura boosted their price target on shares of Citigroup to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Wells Fargo set a $95.00 price target on shares of Citigroup and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase set a $80.00 price target on shares of Citigroup and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.69.

Citigroup stock traded down $1.62 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $68.60. 21,539,366 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,811,220. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Citigroup has a fifty-two week low of $57.55 and a fifty-two week high of $80.70. The company has a market cap of $180,470.03, a PE ratio of 12.87, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.56.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.09. Citigroup had a negative net margin of 7.05% and a positive return on equity of 7.61%. The company had revenue of $17.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts forecast that Citigroup will post 6.4 EPS for the current year.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG). The GCB segment offers traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, commercial banking, Citi-branded cards, and Citi retail services.

