City Office REIT (CIO) Receives $13.50 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.50.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CIO. ValuEngine raised City Office REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised City Office REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 12th. B. Riley set a $14.00 price objective on City Office REIT and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered City Office REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th.

Shares of NYSE:CIO traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.87. 240,879 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 279,586. City Office REIT has a 1-year low of $10.03 and a 1-year high of $13.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $430.17, a PE ratio of 12.24, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98.

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 1st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.36). City Office REIT had a return on equity of 2.74% and a net margin of 5.41%. The firm had revenue of $31.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. City Office REIT’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts predict that City Office REIT will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 11th will be paid a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.92%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 10th. City Office REIT’s dividend payout ratio is 96.91%.

City Office REIT announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, March 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $40.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the real estate investment trust to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Stephen B. Shraiberg purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.05 per share, with a total value of $110,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 71,681 shares in the company, valued at $792,075.05. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in City Office REIT in the 3rd quarter valued at $121,000. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in City Office REIT in the 4th quarter valued at $185,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in City Office REIT in the 4th quarter valued at $188,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in City Office REIT in the 4th quarter valued at $193,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in City Office REIT in the 4th quarter valued at $260,000. 63.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About City Office REIT

City Office REIT, Inc(NYSE: CIO) invests in high-quality office properties in mid-sized metropolitan areas with strong economic fundamentals, primarily in the Southern and Western United States. At December 31, 2017, CIO owned office complexes comprising 5.2 million square feet of net rentable area (?NRA?).

