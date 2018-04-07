C&J Energy Services Inc (CJ) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $552.99 Million

Analysts expect that C&J Energy Services Inc (NYSE:CJ) will announce $552.99 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for C&J Energy Services’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $559.00 million and the lowest is $547.12 million. C&J Energy Services posted sales of $314.19 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 76%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that C&J Energy Services will report full-year sales of $552.99 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.46 billion to $2.68 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $3.14 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $2.85 billion to $3.34 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for C&J Energy Services.

C&J Energy Services (NYSE:CJ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $491.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $477.37 million.

CJ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 target price (down previously from $40.00) on shares of C&J Energy Services in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of C&J Energy Services in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of C&J Energy Services in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Jefferies Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of C&J Energy Services in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded C&J Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.77.

Shares of NYSE:CJ traded up $1.68 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $25.82. 4,704,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,120,627. The company has a market cap of $1,767.78 and a PE ratio of -184.43. C&J Energy Services has a 52 week low of $22.99 and a 52 week high of $37.86.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in C&J Energy Services by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,500,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,624,000 after acquiring an additional 535,243 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in C&J Energy Services by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,121,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,945,000 after acquiring an additional 824,958 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in C&J Energy Services by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 3,331,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,851,000 after acquiring an additional 799,417 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in C&J Energy Services by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,698,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,856,000 after acquiring an additional 219,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in C&J Energy Services by 92.2% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 699,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,405,000 after acquiring an additional 335,410 shares in the last quarter. 94.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About C&J Energy Services

C&J Energy Services, Inc is a completion and production services company, which provides well construction, well completions and well services to the oil and gas industry. The Company operates through three segments: Completion Services, Well Support Services and Other Services. The Company also manufactures, repairs and refurbishes equipment used in the oilfield services industry.

