Clean Harbors (CLH) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $58.11.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CLH. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective (down from $61.00) on shares of Clean Harbors in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Clean Harbors in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Clean Harbors from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Clean Harbors in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective (down from $70.00) on shares of Clean Harbors in a research note on Thursday, March 1st.

NYSE CLH traded up $0.38 on Friday, hitting $48.81. 387,444 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 326,410. The firm has a market cap of $2,758.11, a PE ratio of 147.91 and a beta of 1.08. Clean Harbors has a 12 month low of $46.62 and a 12 month high of $61.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The business services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.13). Clean Harbors had a net margin of 3.42% and a return on equity of 1.36%. The business had revenue of $747.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $720.50 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts predict that Clean Harbors will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director John T. Preston sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.93, for a total value of $254,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,427 shares in the company, valued at $480,117.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark G. Bouldin sold 703 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.62, for a total transaction of $33,476.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $844,969.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 48,369 shares of company stock valued at $2,483,293. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 96.3% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors in the fourth quarter valued at about $132,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 49.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,120 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation purchased a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors in the third quarter valued at about $189,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors in the third quarter valued at about $211,000. Institutional investors own 93.64% of the company’s stock.

Clean Harbors Company Profile

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental, energy, and industrial services in North America. It operates through Technical Services; Industrial and Field Services; Safety-Kleen; and Oil, Gas and Lodging Services segments. The company's Technical Services segment provides a range of hazardous material management services, including the packaging, collection, transportation, treatment, and disposal of hazardous and non-hazardous waste at its incinerator, landfill, wastewater, and other treatment facilities.

