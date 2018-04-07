Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) Stake Raised by Flinton Capital Management LLC

Flinton Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) by 26.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,936 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,462 shares during the quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Clean Harbors were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CLH. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Clean Harbors by 96.3% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 1,117 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Clean Harbors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $132,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 49.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,120 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation acquired a new position in shares of Clean Harbors in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $189,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Clean Harbors in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John T. Preston sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.93, for a total transaction of $254,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,117.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Alan S. Mckim sold 42,666 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.45, for a total value of $2,195,165.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,056,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $208,712,533.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 48,369 shares of company stock valued at $2,483,293. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE CLH opened at $48.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.29. Clean Harbors has a 12-month low of $46.62 and a 12-month high of $61.62. The stock has a market cap of $2,749.05, a P/E ratio of 147.11 and a beta of 1.01.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The business services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.13). Clean Harbors had a net margin of 3.42% and a return on equity of 1.36%. The business had revenue of $747.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $720.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts forecast that Clean Harbors will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CLH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Clean Harbors from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Clean Harbors in a report on Thursday, January 18th. ValuEngine cut shares of Clean Harbors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target (down previously from $70.00) on shares of Clean Harbors in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, UBS lowered shares of Clean Harbors from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Clean Harbors currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.80.

Clean Harbors Company Profile

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental, energy, and industrial services in North America. It operates through Technical Services; Industrial and Field Services; Safety-Kleen; and Oil, Gas and Lodging Services segments. The company's Technical Services segment provides a range of hazardous material management services, including the packaging, collection, transportation, treatment, and disposal of hazardous and non-hazardous waste at its incinerator, landfill, wastewater, and other treatment facilities.

