ClearOne Communications Inc. (CLRO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Strong Buy” from Analysts

ClearOne Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRO) has earned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokerages have set a 1-year consensus price target of $8.50 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned ClearOne Communications an industry rank of 205 out of 265 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CLRO. ValuEngine raised ClearOne Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut ClearOne Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLRO traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.95. 5,283 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,384. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.89, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.22 and a beta of 0.49. ClearOne Communications has a 52-week low of $6.70 and a 52-week high of $11.25.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 6th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. ClearOne Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.14%.

ClearOne Communications Company Profile

ClearOne, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells conferencing, collaboration, streaming, and digital signage solutions for audio/voice and visual communications in the United States and internationally. The company offers various professional audio communication products, including professional conferencing and sound-reinforcement products for use in enterprise, healthcare, education and distance learning, government, legal, and finance organizations; mid-tier premium conferencing products for smaller rooms, and small and medium businesses, which interface with video and Web conferencing systems; and professional microphones for use in various applications.

