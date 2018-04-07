Clementia Pharmaceuticals (CMTA) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.33 Per Share

Analysts expect Clementia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CMTA) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.33) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Clementia Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.36) and the highest is ($0.28). The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Clementia Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.33) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.57) to ($1.18). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($1.37) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.67) to ($1.25). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Clementia Pharmaceuticals.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. B. Riley assumed coverage on Clementia Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Clementia Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.60.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Clementia Pharmaceuticals by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after buying an additional 3,920 shares during the last quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP bought a new position in Clementia Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $488,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Clementia Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $506,000. Sectoral Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Clementia Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $512,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Clementia Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $642,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.04% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CMTA traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $17.57. 22,726 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,119. Clementia Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $11.72 and a one year high of $20.15.

About Clementia Pharmaceuticals

Clementia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops disease-modifying treatments for patients suffering from debilitating bone and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is palovarotene, an oral small molecule that binds and activates retinoic acid receptor gamma, and prevents abnormal new bone formation, as well as scar tissue formation in various tissues in animal models.

