Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Clementia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CMTA) to “Hold”

Clementia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CMTA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 20th.

According to Zacks, “Clementia Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It develops disease-modifying treatments for patients suffering from debilitating bone and other diseases. The company’s lead product consists of palovarotene, a novel RAR? agonist, to treat fibrodysplasia ossificans progressiva, multiple osteochondroma and other diseases. Clementia Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in Montreal, Canada. “

NASDAQ CMTA opened at $17.57 on Tuesday. Clementia Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $11.72 and a 52-week high of $20.15. The stock has a market cap of $595.98 and a PE ratio of -2.22.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMTA. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Clementia Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $520,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. bought a new position in Clementia Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,753,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Clementia Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,937,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clementia Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,061,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Clementia Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,351,000. 68.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clementia Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Clementia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops disease-modifying treatments for patients suffering from debilitating bone and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is palovarotene, an oral small molecule that binds and activates retinoic acid receptor gamma, and prevents abnormal new bone formation, as well as scar tissue formation in various tissues in animal models.

