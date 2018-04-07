CloakCoin Price Reaches $5.19 (CRYPTO:CLOAK)

CloakCoin (CURRENCY:CLOAK) traded up 6.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 23rd. CloakCoin has a market capitalization of $26.54 million and approximately $364,194.00 worth of CloakCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, CloakCoin has traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar. One CloakCoin coin can now be bought for $5.19 or 0.00074022 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, LiteBit.eu, Bittrex and Cryptopia.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Stratis (STRAT) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00054236 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00034861 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00012029 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00022698 BTC.

1337 (1337) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Stealthcoin (XST) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002660 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00032509 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.24 or 0.00402910 BTC.

Vsync (VSX) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000224 BTC.

CloakCoin Coin Profile

CloakCoin (CLOAK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 3rd, 2014. CloakCoin’s total supply is 5,115,624 coins. The Reddit community for CloakCoin is /r/Cloak_Coin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CloakCoin’s official message board is forum.cloakcoin.com. CloakCoin’s official Twitter account is @CloakCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for CloakCoin is www.cloakcoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “CloakCoin (CLOAK) is an X13 crypto coin that is attempting to introduce anonymity features via exchanges. The team has a core set of four developers workig to implement these attributes. The PoW block reward is a flat 496 coins and will stop after seven days where PoS takes precedence at 6% per annum. There was no premine and the block time is set to 60 seconds. “

Buying and Selling CloakCoin

CloakCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Bittrex, Mercatox, Cryptopia, Livecoin and LiteBit.eu. It is not possible to buy CloakCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CloakCoin must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CloakCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

