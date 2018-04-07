Cloudera Inc (CLDR) Receives $22.60 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Cloudera Inc (NYSE:CLDR) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.60.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CLDR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cloudera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Cloudera in a report on Friday, March 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Cloudera from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of Cloudera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Cloudera from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th.

Shares of Cloudera stock traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $21.58. 1,439,521 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,307,792. Cloudera has a 1 year low of $14.50 and a 1 year high of $23.35.

In other news, VP Wayne Kimber sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.92, for a total transaction of $1,792,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Greylock Xii GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cloudera during the 4th quarter valued at about $111,425,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cloudera by 629.8% during the 4th quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 409,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,760,000 after acquiring an additional 353,109 shares during the last quarter. Glynn Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cloudera during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,703,000. Spark Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cloudera during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,839,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cloudera by 129.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,956,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,600,000 after acquiring an additional 9,001,771 shares during the last quarter. 74.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cloudera Company Profile

Cloudera, Inc is a developer of platform for data management, machine learning and advanced analytics. The Company allows enterprises to operate, manage and move workloads across multiple architectures, mixing on premises and cloud environments, including all major public cloud infrastructure providers.

