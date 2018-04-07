Axa Has $1.07 Million Holdings in Clovis Oncology (CLVS)

AXA lessened its holdings in shares of Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) by 55.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 19,700 shares during the period. AXA’s holdings in Clovis Oncology were worth $1,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CLVS. Orbimed Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Clovis Oncology by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 2,388,670 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $196,826,000 after buying an additional 284,300 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Clovis Oncology by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,002,897 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,197,000 after purchasing an additional 41,120 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Clovis Oncology by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 603,672 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,050,000 after purchasing an additional 3,503 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Clovis Oncology by 47.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 552,082 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,542,000 after buying an additional 178,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its stake in shares of Clovis Oncology by 45.8% in the 3rd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 459,470 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,860,000 after buying an additional 144,300 shares in the last quarter.

CLVS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Clovis Oncology from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Clovis Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Clovis Oncology from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Clovis Oncology in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $86.00 price target on shares of Clovis Oncology and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.57.

NASDAQ:CLVS traded up $3.07 on Friday, reaching $55.52. 3,467,194 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,259,285. The company has a market capitalization of $2,676.84, a PE ratio of -10.84 and a beta of 0.93. Clovis Oncology has a 1-year low of $45.42 and a 1-year high of $99.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 7.35 and a current ratio of 7.69.

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.29) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $17.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.42 million. Clovis Oncology had a negative return on equity of 81.34% and a negative net margin of 624.02%. Clovis Oncology’s quarterly revenue was up 21746.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.83) EPS. research analysts predict that Clovis Oncology will post -4.85 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Thorlef Spickschen sold 4,500 shares of Clovis Oncology stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.97, for a total value of $292,365.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,372,036.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Gillian C. Ivers-Read sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.09, for a total value of $162,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 180,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,767,085.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,178,730. Insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

About Clovis Oncology

Clovis Oncology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing anti-cancer agents in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its commercial product includes Rubraca (rucaparib) tablet, a small molecule poly ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor, used as monotherapy for the treatment of patients with deleterious BRCA mutation associated advanced ovarian cancer, who have been treated with two or more chemotherapies, and selected for therapy by an FDA-approved companion diagnostic for Rubraca.

