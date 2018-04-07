CME Group (CME) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. Zacks Investment Research currently has $180.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of CME Group have outperformed the industry in a year’s time. It remains well-positioned for growth on a strong market position with diverse derivative product lines. Efforts to expand and cross sell its core exchange-traded business via new product initiatives and global reach also support growth. It intends to exit is credit default swap clearing business by mid-2018 and focus on over-the-counter clearing services on interest rate swaps as well as foreign exchange. This will free up $650 million as clearing member capital. But, expenses remain a concern. Adjusted total operating expenses excluding license fees are projected to range between $1.10 billion and $1.11 billion in 2018. Exposure to interest rate volatility and limited credit availability might hamper liquidity. A Zacks Rank #2 combined with Earnings ESP of 0.00% makes prediction difficult, when earnings will be released on Apr 26.”

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CME. ValuEngine lowered shares of CME Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of CME Group from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 8th. BidaskClub lowered shares of CME Group from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 15th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of CME Group from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Sandler O’Neill reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of CME Group in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CME Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $163.69.

Shares of NASDAQ:CME traded down $4.73 during trading on Friday, reaching $158.26. 1,313,788 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,112,036. The firm has a market capitalization of $55,479.36, a P/E ratio of 33.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.56. CME Group has a 1-year low of $114.82 and a 1-year high of $171.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $900.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $886.85 million. CME Group had a net margin of 111.49% and a return on equity of 7.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. equities research analysts expect that CME Group will post 6.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 9th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 8th. This is an increase from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.70%.

In related news, Chairman Terrence A. Duffy sold 20,000 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.66, for a total value of $3,033,200.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 99,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,050,586.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John W. Pietrowicz sold 7,500 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.50, for a total transaction of $1,136,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,904,964. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,699 shares of company stock worth $6,266,062 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new position in CME Group in the 4th quarter worth $120,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CME Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $124,000. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC bought a new position in shares of CME Group during the 4th quarter worth about $146,000. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of CME Group during the 4th quarter worth about $146,000. Finally, Truewealth LLC bought a new position in shares of CME Group during the 4th quarter worth about $157,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural products, and metals.

