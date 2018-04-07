CNB Bank Takes Position in Torchmark Co. (TMK)

CNB Bank bought a new stake in Torchmark Co. (NYSE:TMK) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,250 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Tiedemann Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Torchmark by 8.0% in the third quarter. Tiedemann Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,147 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Torchmark by 63.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Vestpro Financial Partners Inc. dba CPF Texas acquired a new stake in Torchmark during the 4th quarter worth $149,000. Invictus RG acquired a new stake in Torchmark during the 3rd quarter worth $165,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Torchmark during the 4th quarter worth $173,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.75% of the company’s stock.

In other Torchmark news, VP Michael Clay Majors sold 21,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.70, for a total value of $1,920,630.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,045,471.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael Shane Henrie sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.33, for a total transaction of $1,309,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at $654,975. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 78,275 shares of company stock valued at $6,796,120 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.68% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on TMK. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Torchmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. UBS initiated coverage on shares of Torchmark in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo set a $78.00 price objective on shares of Torchmark and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Torchmark in a research note on Monday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Torchmark from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Torchmark currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.56.

Shares of NYSE:TMK opened at $82.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9,650.19, a P/E ratio of 17.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Torchmark Co. has a one year low of $73.99 and a one year high of $93.60.

Torchmark (NYSE:TMK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.01. Torchmark had a net margin of 34.99% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. Torchmark’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts forecast that Torchmark Co. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 2nd. This is a boost from Torchmark’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Torchmark’s dividend payout ratio is 13.28%.

About Torchmark

Torchmark Corporation (Torchmark) is an insurance holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of life and health insurance products and annuities to a base of customers. The Company’s segments include life insurance, health insurance, annuities and investment. The life insurance segment includes traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance as well as term life insurance.

