CNB Bank Invests $141,000 in Est�e Lauder Companies (EL)

CNB Bank bought a new stake in Est�e Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EL. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Est�e Lauder Companies by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,790,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,009,170,000 after acquiring an additional 944,997 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Est�e Lauder Companies by 54.7% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,533,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,213,049,000 after purchasing an additional 3,372,279 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Est�e Lauder Companies by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,627,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,276,000 after purchasing an additional 190,584 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Est�e Lauder Companies by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,426,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,079,000 after acquiring an additional 108,813 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Est�e Lauder Companies by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,880,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,297,000 after acquiring an additional 454,532 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EL opened at $150.25 on Friday. Est�e Lauder Companies has a 1-year low of $83.67 and a 1-year high of $153.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $55,350.29, a PE ratio of 43.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Est�e Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. Est�e Lauder Companies had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 34.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. analysts forecast that Est�e Lauder Companies will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 28th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 27th. Est�e Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.80%.

EL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Est�e Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Est�e Lauder Companies from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Jaffray set a $152.00 price objective on shares of Est�e Lauder Companies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $145.00 price target (down previously from $155.00) on shares of Est�e Lauder Companies in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating and set a $144.00 target price (up previously from $134.00) on shares of Est�e Lauder Companies in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.77.

In other news, insider Fabrizio Freda sold 54,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.78, for a total transaction of $7,687,995.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 127,784 shares in the company, valued at $17,989,431.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gregory Polcer sold 40,797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $6,119,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 110,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,605,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 211,642 shares of company stock valued at $29,740,621. 16.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Est�e Lauder Companies Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products for face, eyes, lips, and nails, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

