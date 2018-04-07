CNB Bank Takes Position in Red Hat Software (RHT)

CNB Bank bought a new stake in Red Hat Software (NYSE:RHT) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,178 shares of the open-source software company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Red Hat Software in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Zions Bancorporation acquired a new stake in Red Hat Software during the 3rd quarter worth $164,000. Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Red Hat Software during the 4th quarter worth $168,000. Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Red Hat Software during the 4th quarter worth $189,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new stake in Red Hat Software during the 4th quarter worth $193,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.75% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on RHT. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Red Hat Software in a research report on Tuesday, March 27th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Red Hat Software from $150.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 27th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $148.00 price target on shares of Red Hat Software in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Red Hat Software from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 27th. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $184.00 price objective on shares of Red Hat Software in a report on Tuesday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.13.

Red Hat Software stock opened at $149.17 on Friday. Red Hat Software has a 1-year low of $84.16 and a 1-year high of $167.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $26,872.79, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Red Hat Software (NYSE:RHT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 26th. The open-source software company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.10. Red Hat Software had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 29.36%. The firm had revenue of $772.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $761.87 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts predict that Red Hat Software will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO James M. Whitehurst sold 5,593 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.87, for a total transaction of $698,397.91. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 373,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,639,694.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William S. Kaiser sold 7,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,001,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,652 shares in the company, valued at $8,014,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,686 shares of company stock worth $1,873,342 over the last three months. 0.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Red Hat, Inc provides open source software solutions to develop and offer operating system, virtualization, management, middleware, cloud, mobile, and storage technologies to various enterprises worldwide. It offers infrastructure-related solutions, such as Red Hat Enterprise Linux, an operating system platform that runs on hardware for use in hybrid cloud environments; Red Hat Satellite, a system management offering that helps to deploy, scale, and manage in hybrid cloud environments; and Red Hat Enterprise Virtualization, a software solution that allows customers to utilize and manage a common hardware infrastructure to run multiple operating systems and applications.

