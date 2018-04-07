Cobinhood (CRYPTO:COB) Price Tops $0.0605

Cobinhood (CURRENCY:COB) traded up 1.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 23rd. In the last week, Cobinhood has traded 22.9% lower against the US dollar. One Cobinhood token can now be bought for approximately $0.0605 or 0.00000862 BTC on major exchanges including Mercatox, Cobinhood and EtherDelta. Cobinhood has a market capitalization of $21.90 million and $740.00 worth of Cobinhood was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007041 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002923 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.44 or 0.00675979 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014369 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0372 or 0.00000530 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014262 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.48 or 0.00177794 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00036867 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 27.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00053869 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Cobinhood Profile

Cobinhood’s launch date was September 11th, 2017. Cobinhood’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 362,100,652 tokens. The official message board for Cobinhood is medium.com/@Cobinhood. Cobinhood’s official website is www.cobinhood.com. Cobinhood’s official Twitter account is @cobinhood and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cobinhood is /r/cobinhood and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Cobinhood is a cryptocurrency exchange platform that features zero transaction fees and zero cut on margin funding interest earnings. It provides cryptocurrency trading, margin trading/funding, futures trading, and ICO Underwriting Services. It guarantees 100% reserve for cryptocurrency deposit. Furthermore, its ability to process millions of orders per second has rendered it as a cryptocurrency exchange that is capable of conducting high frequency trading. “

Buying and Selling Cobinhood

Cobinhood can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, Cobinhood and EtherDelta. It is not possible to purchase Cobinhood directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cobinhood must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cobinhood using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

