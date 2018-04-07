Headlines about Cobra Electronics (NASDAQ:COBR) have trended somewhat positive on Saturday, according to Accern Sentiment. The research firm identifies negative and positive press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Cobra Electronics earned a daily sentiment score of 0.00 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned headlines about the company an impact score of 44.6323508466632 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Cobra Electronics (COBR) Earning Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Report Shows” was reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/07/cobra-electronics-cobr-receives-media-impact-score-of-0-00-updated-updated.html.

Cobra Electronics Company Profile

Cobra Electronics Corporation is a designer and marketer of two-way mobile communications and mobile navigation products in the United States, Canada and Europe. The Company operates through the Cobra Consumer Electronics (Cobra) business segment, which sells under the COBRA brand name, and Performance Products Limited (PPL) business segment, which sells under the SNOOPER brand name.

Receive News & Ratings for Cobra Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cobra Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.