Coca-Cola European Partners plc (CCE) Receives $42.33 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Coca-Cola European Partners plc (NYSE:CCE) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $42.33.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in a research report on Monday, March 26th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. Macquarie downgraded shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “negative” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th.

Shares of NYSE CCE traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.66. The stock had a trading volume of 1,512,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,473,231. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Coca-Cola European Partners has a 1 year low of $36.17 and a 1 year high of $44.75. The company has a market cap of $20,179.33, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.43, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.84.

Coca-Cola European Partners (NYSE:CCE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.03. Coca-Cola European Partners had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 16.12%. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts anticipate that Coca-Cola European Partners will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 26th. This is an increase from Coca-Cola European Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Coca-Cola European Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.56%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 16,772,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,088,000 after buying an additional 139,127 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 11,506,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,918,000 after buying an additional 692,923 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,303,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,438,000 after buying an additional 789,615 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners by 122.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,204,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,539,000 after buying an additional 2,317,252 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Coca-Cola European Partners by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,764,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,170,000 after purchasing an additional 240,385 shares in the last quarter. 30.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Coca-Cola European Partners

Coca-Cola Enterprises, Inc (CCE) markets, produces and distributes nonalcoholic beverages. The Company serves customers across Belgium, continental France, Great Britain, Luxembourg, Monaco, the Netherlands, Norway and Sweden. The Company’s segments include Europe and Corporate. CCE is The Coca-Cola Company’s strategic bottling partner in Western Europe.

