Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (CTSH) Receives $84.22 Average Price Target from Analysts

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirty-one brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twenty-three have issued a buy recommendation and three have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $84.22.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CTSH shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTSH traded down $1.85 during trading on Friday, hitting $79.07. 3,530,576 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,427,589. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a 1-year low of $57.50 and a 1-year high of $85.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 3.21. The stock has a market cap of $47,585.09, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.04.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The information technology service provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.15. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 10.15% and a return on equity of 19.94%. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Malcolm Frank sold 1,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.11, for a total value of $89,582.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Francisco Dsouza sold 240,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.04, for a total transaction of $17,769,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 541,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,105,024.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 636,165 shares of company stock worth $48,681,806. Insiders own 1.08% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,121,482 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $2,565,349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088,469 shares in the last quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. lifted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 8,774,817 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $623,188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358,200 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,119,634 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $505,636,000 after purchasing an additional 194,583 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,309,025 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $448,067,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,005,499 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $425,587,000 after purchasing an additional 209,232 shares in the last quarter. 88.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation is a professional services company. The Company operates through four segments: Financial Services, Healthcare, Manufacturing/Retail/Logistics, and Other. The Financial Services segment includes customers providing banking/transaction processing, capital markets and insurance services.

