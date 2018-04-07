Cohu (COHU) Receives News Impact Score of 0.19

Media stories about Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) have been trending somewhat positive on Saturday, Accern reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Cohu earned a coverage optimism score of 0.19 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news headlines about the semiconductor company an impact score of 46.2630820316882 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Here are some of the news headlines that may have effected Accern Sentiment’s rankings:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Cohu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 21st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cohu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Dougherty & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cohu in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Cohu from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cohu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.20.

NASDAQ:COHU traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.41. 191,052 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 245,116. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $651.55, a P/E ratio of 16.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.94. Cohu has a 52-week low of $15.55 and a 52-week high of $26.17.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.03). Cohu had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 9.31%. The company had revenue of $84.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts forecast that Cohu will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 26th. Cohu’s payout ratio is currently 17.91%.

In other news, Director Robert L. Ciardella sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.53, for a total value of $97,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 80,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,579,723.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Cohu

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and servicing of semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electro mechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, and thermal sub-systems for semiconductor manufacturers and test subcontractors worldwide.

