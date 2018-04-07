Coinonat (CXT) Price Tops $0.0089

Coinonat (CURRENCY:CXT) traded 8.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 23rd. Over the last seven days, Coinonat has traded up 7.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Coinonat coin can now be bought for about $0.0089 or 0.00000127 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, YoBit and CoinExchange. Coinonat has a market cap of $76,321.00 and approximately $104.00 worth of Coinonat was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Electra (ECA) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000012 BTC.

SpaceChain (SPC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000484 BTC.

Bulwark (BWK) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00014690 BTC.

Denarius (DNR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00014031 BTC.

Virta Unique Coin (VUC) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000020 BTC.

VIP Tokens (VIP) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

NamoCoin (NAMO) traded 45% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Coinonat

Coinonat (CRYPTO:CXT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NIST5 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 23rd, 2017. Coinonat’s total supply is 10,123,200 coins and its circulating supply is 8,623,200 coins. Coinonat’s official website is www.coinonat.org. Coinonat’s official Twitter account is @coinonat.

Buying and Selling Coinonat

Coinonat can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is not currently possible to buy Coinonat directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Coinonat must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Coinonat using one of the exchanges listed above.

