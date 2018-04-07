CoinonatX (XCXT) Price Reaches $0.0123 on Exchanges

CoinonatX (CURRENCY:XCXT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 23rd. In the last week, CoinonatX has traded up 17.4% against the dollar. CoinonatX has a market cap of $227,253.00 and approximately $268.00 worth of CoinonatX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CoinonatX coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0123 or 0.00000175 BTC on exchanges including CoinExchange, C-CEX and Cryptopia.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tao (XTO) traded down 29.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00004239 BTC.

Syndicate (SYNX) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00004461 BTC.

Monkey Project (MONK) traded up 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00087013 BTC.

TrustPlus (TRUST) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000955 BTC.

Regalcoin (REC) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002315 BTC.

Capricoin (CPC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00014493 BTC.

Magnet (MAG) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0831 or 0.00001185 BTC.

Piggycoin (PIGGY) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000017 BTC.

SuperCoin (SUPER) traded 17.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Centurion (CNT) traded 33.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000066 BTC.

About CoinonatX

CoinonatX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 3rd, 2017. CoinonatX’s total supply is 18,528,876 coins. CoinonatX’s official Twitter account is @coinonat_x. CoinonatX’s official website is community.coinonatx.io.

CoinonatX Coin Trading

CoinonatX can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, CoinExchange and C-CEX. It is not possible to purchase CoinonatX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoinonatX must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CoinonatX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

