Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Bought by Colonial Trust Advisors

Colonial Trust Advisors raised its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 22.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,653 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,062 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Advisors’ holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $1,256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CL. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 42.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,753,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,020,000 after acquiring an additional 2,903,800 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 243.0% in the 3rd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 4,070,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,557,000 after purchasing an additional 2,884,100 shares during the last quarter. Harding Loevner LP lifted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 92.0% in the 3rd quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 4,742,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,329,000 after purchasing an additional 2,272,675 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 35.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 6,641,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,837,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,875,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,031,602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,621,392 shares during the last quarter. 73.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CL opened at $71.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $62,717.16, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.74. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12 month low of $67.86 and a 12 month high of $77.91.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75. The business had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.92 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 1,716.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 20th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. This is a boost from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 19th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.75%.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.82, for a total value of $68,389.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,865,086.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Patricia Verduin sold 1,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.17, for a total transaction of $110,307.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 50,675 shares in the company, valued at $3,555,864.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 455,707 shares of company stock valued at $32,443,427 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CL shares. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Macquarie upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.76.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company (Colgate) is a consumer products company. The Company operates in two product segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care, and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care product segment is operated through five geographic segments, which include North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Africa/Eurasia.

