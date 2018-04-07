Caterpillar Inc. (CAT) Shares Bought by Colonial Trust Advisors

Colonial Trust Advisors raised its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 25.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,716 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,796 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Advisors’ holdings in Caterpillar were worth $2,949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CAT. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 126.5% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,951,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $937,817,000 after acquiring an additional 3,324,051 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,565,629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,919,590,000 after purchasing an additional 2,297,750 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $148,604,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 400,906.6% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 665,671 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $104,896,000 after purchasing an additional 665,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management Inc. bought a new position in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $103,179,000. 69.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Thomas A. Pellette sold 95,199 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.09, for a total transaction of $15,526,004.91. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,700,348.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.46, for a total transaction of $84,722.88. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 19,646 shares in the company, valued at $3,152,397.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Caterpillar stock opened at $142.99 on Friday. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.98 and a 1-year high of $173.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $86,763.30, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.39. Caterpillar had a net margin of 1.66% and a return on equity of 28.69%. The firm had revenue of $12.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 9.1 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CAT shares. Barclays set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Caterpillar and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $189.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Wells Fargo upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Vetr upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $151.72 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 15th. Finally, Jefferies Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.40.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives for construction, resource, and energy and transportation industries. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact truck and multi-terrain loaders, forestry excavators, feller bunchers, harvesters, knuckleboom loaders, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skidders, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, track-type loaders, wheel excavators, and track-type tractors.

