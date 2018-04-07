Colony NorthStar Credit (CLNC) Now Covered by Analysts at Raymond James Financial

Raymond James Financial initiated coverage on shares of Colony NorthStar Credit (NYSE:CLNC) in a research note released on Tuesday, March 27th. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of Colony NorthStar Credit stock opened at $19.70 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 37.27, a current ratio of 37.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Colony NorthStar Credit has a one year low of $17.66 and a one year high of $22.00.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 28th.

About Colony NorthStar Credit

Colony NorthStar Credit Real Estate, Inc operates as a commercial real estate (CRE) credit real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on originating, acquiring, financing, and managing a portfolio of CRE senior mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, debt securities, and net leased properties.

