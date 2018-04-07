Columbia Banking System (COLB) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday. They currently have $46.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Columbia Banking System, Inc. is a registered bank holding company whose wholly owned subsidiary, Columbia State Bank,conducts a full-service commercial banking business. Headquartered in Tacoma, Washington, the Company provides a full range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals and other individuals through banking offices located in the Tacoma metropolitan area and contiguous parts of the Puget Sound region of Washington, as well as the Longview and Woodland communities in southwestern Washington. “

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on COLB. BidaskClub cut Columbia Banking System from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Piper Jaffray reiterated a buy rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Columbia Banking System in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a hold rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Columbia Banking System in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill reiterated a hold rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Columbia Banking System in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $47.33.

Shares of COLB opened at $41.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3,112.91, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.05. Columbia Banking System has a 12 month low of $35.67 and a 12 month high of $48.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $135.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.15 million. Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 23.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. equities research analysts predict that Columbia Banking System will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Clint Stein sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.16, for a total value of $101,568.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 26,610 shares in the company, valued at $1,175,097.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,307,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $404,306,000 after buying an additional 2,002,968 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,688,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $116,792,000 after buying an additional 57,000 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT increased its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 2,218,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,377,000 after buying an additional 6,077 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,212,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,112,000 after buying an additional 17,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 4.3% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,964,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,745,000 after buying an additional 80,731 shares during the last quarter. 88.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Columbia Banking System Company Profile

Columbia Banking System, Inc (Columbia) is a bank holding company for Columbia State Bank (the Bank) and Columbia Trust Company (Columbia Trust). The Company provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals and individuals. It offers products and services, which include Personal Banking, Business Banking and Wealth Management.

