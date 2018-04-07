Comcast Co. (CMCSA) EVP Sells $87,967.60 in Stock

Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) EVP Arthur R. Block sold 2,471 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.60, for a total transaction of $87,967.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,242,372.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Comcast stock opened at $34.12 on Friday. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $32.74 and a 1 year high of $44.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $159,353.03, a P/E ratio of 16.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.17.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The cable giant reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. Comcast had a net margin of 26.87% and a return on equity of 16.47%. The company had revenue of $21.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 3rd. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 36.89%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CMCSA. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price target (down from $52.00) on shares of Comcast in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Comcast from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 29th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Comcast in a research note on Monday, March 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS reduced their target price on shares of Comcast from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.16.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Comcast by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 316,845,966 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $12,331,646,000 after acquiring an additional 8,677,771 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Comcast by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 53,054,928 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,041,312,000 after acquiring an additional 432,491 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Comcast by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 49,255,602 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,968,535,000 after acquiring an additional 567,282 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in Comcast by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 34,256,110 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,318,175,000 after acquiring an additional 6,467,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC grew its position in Comcast by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 33,885,075 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,357,097,000 after acquiring an additional 892,457 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.49% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Comcast Co. (CMCSA) EVP Sells $87,967.60 in Stock” was posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of international trademark & copyright law. The legal version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/07/comcast-co-cmcsa-evp-sells-87967-60-in-stock-updated-updated.html.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, and Theme Parks segments. The Cable Communications segment offers video, high-speed Internet, and voice, as well as security and automation services to residential and business customers under the XFINITY brand.

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.