Comcast Co. (CMCSA) Holdings Boosted by Ascend Capital LLC

Ascend Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 45.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 413,844 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 128,545 shares during the period. Ascend Capital LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $16,574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sky Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 37,132 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,487,000 after acquiring an additional 2,536 shares in the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 104,969 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,204,000 after acquiring an additional 25,508 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 100,285 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,016,000 after acquiring an additional 1,853 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 18,023,300 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $693,537,000 after acquiring an additional 162,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Buckley Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter worth approximately $755,000. Institutional investors own 83.49% of the company’s stock.

In other Comcast news, EVP Stephen B. Burke sold 190,756 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.51, for a total transaction of $8,109,037.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,214,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,641,615.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Brian L. Roberts sold 691,105 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.53, for a total value of $25,246,065.65. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,717,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,750,795.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,399,951 shares of company stock worth $52,377,633. Corporate insiders own 1.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CMCSA shares. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Buckingham Research boosted their price target on Comcast from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target (up previously from $44.00) on shares of Comcast in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Comcast from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, TD Securities lowered Comcast from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $42.60 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Comcast currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.16.

CMCSA stock opened at $34.12 on Friday. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $32.74 and a 1 year high of $44.00. The company has a market capitalization of $159,353.03, a P/E ratio of 16.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The cable giant reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.02. Comcast had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 26.87%. The company had revenue of $21.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 3rd. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.89%.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, and Theme Parks segments. The Cable Communications segment offers video, high-speed Internet, and voice, as well as security and automation services to residential and business customers under the XFINITY brand.

