Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank Acquires 35,495 Shares of Comcast Co. (CMCSA)

Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank increased its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 94.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,221 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 35,495 shares during the period. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,932,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the third quarter worth $104,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Comcast by 474.2% during the fourth quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 2,584 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,134 shares in the last quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Comcast by 100.1% during the second quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC now owns 2,722 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares in the last quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the second quarter worth $107,000. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter worth $109,000. 83.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Arthur R. Block sold 10,870 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.49, for a total transaction of $364,036.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,860,648.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephen B. Burke sold 190,756 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.51, for a total transaction of $8,109,037.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,214,811 shares in the company, valued at $51,641,615.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,399,951 shares of company stock worth $52,377,633. 1.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $34.12 on Friday. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $32.74 and a one year high of $44.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $159,353.03, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.17.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The cable giant reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. Comcast had a net margin of 26.87% and a return on equity of 16.47%. The company had revenue of $21.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 4th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 3rd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.89%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities upped their price target on Comcast from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Bank of America upped their price target on Comcast from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo upped their target price on Comcast from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays set a $43.00 target price on Comcast and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.16.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This report was first published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US and international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/07/comcast-co-cmcsa-stake-raised-by-cape-cod-five-cents-savings-bank-updated-updated.html.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, and Theme Parks segments. The Cable Communications segment offers video, high-speed Internet, and voice, as well as security and automation services to residential and business customers under the XFINITY brand.

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.