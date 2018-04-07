Commercial Metals (CMC) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, March 27th.

According to Zacks, “Commercial Metals Company and its subsidiaries manufacture, recycle and market steel and metal products, related materials and services through a network including four electric arc furnace (EAF) mini mills, an EAF Micro mill, a rerolling mill, steel fabrication and processing plants, construction-related product warehouses, metal recycling facilities and marketing and distribution offices in the United States and in strategic international markets. CMC is an efficient, high quality, low-cost producer. CMC has a high degree of vertical integration and is organized into two business units: CMC Americas and CMC International. “

CMC has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Commercial Metals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Bank of America lowered shares of Commercial Metals from a buy rating to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the stock from $25.36 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase raised shares of Commercial Metals from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, March 9th. Goldman Sachs assumed coverage on shares of Commercial Metals in a report on Tuesday, March 20th. They issued a sell rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Commercial Metals in a report on Friday, March 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $23.44.

Shares of NYSE CMC opened at $19.35 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2,352.46, a P/E ratio of 31.21, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.34. Commercial Metals has a 52-week low of $17.05 and a 52-week high of $26.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 1.15% and a return on equity of 8.05%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. Commercial Metals’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that Commercial Metals will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.42%.

In related news, EVP Tracy L. Porter sold 6,935 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.14, for a total transaction of $174,345.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $251.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Tracy L. Porter sold 13,601 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total transaction of $340,569.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10 shares in the company, valued at approximately $250.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 60,536 shares of company stock worth $1,541,915. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strs Ohio increased its position in Commercial Metals by 176.5% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals in the fourth quarter worth $129,000. Global X Management Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 75.2% in the fourth quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 8,040 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 3,450 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,092 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 2,239 shares during the period. Finally, CoreCommodity Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Commercial Metals in the fourth quarter valued at $223,000. 88.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Commercial Metals

Commercial Metals Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, recycles and markets steel and metal products, related materials and services through a network. The Company’s Americas Recycling segment processes scrap metals for use as a raw material by manufacturers of new metal products. The Americas Mills segment consists of steel mills, commonly referred to as minimills that produce reinforcing bar (rebar), angles, flats and rounds.

