Commerzbank Reiterates “€38.00” Price Target for Vossloh (ETR:VOS)

Commerzbank set a €38.00 ($46.91) price objective on Vossloh (ETR:VOS) in a report issued on Wednesday, March 28th. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Independent Research set a €42.00 ($51.85) target price on Vossloh and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 26th. Cfra set a €35.00 ($43.21) price target on Vossloh and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Monday, March 26th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €40.00 ($49.38) target price on Vossloh and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, March 22nd. Berenberg Bank set a €46.00 ($56.79) price objective on Vossloh and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €45.00 ($55.56) price objective on Vossloh and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €46.67 ($57.61).

ETR:VOS opened at €40.45 ($49.94) on Wednesday. Vossloh has a 1 year low of €36.60 ($45.19) and a 1 year high of €63.99 ($79.00).

Vossloh Company Profile

Vossloh AG manufactures and markets rail infrastructure products and services worldwide. The company operates through Core Components, Customized Modules, Lifecycle Solutions, and Transportation divisions. The Core Components division provides rail fastening systems for light-rail, heavy-haul, and high-speed lines.

