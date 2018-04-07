Community Health Systems (CYH) Given News Sentiment Rating of 0.19

Media headlines about Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) have trended somewhat positive on Saturday, according to Accern. The research firm ranks the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Community Health Systems earned a news impact score of 0.19 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media coverage about the company an impact score of 45.7404939573238 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

These are some of the news stories that may have impacted Accern’s scoring:

NYSE:CYH traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.10. 1,636,806 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,681,933. Community Health Systems has a twelve month low of $3.77 and a twelve month high of $10.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -20.06, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company has a market cap of $489.46, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.42 and a beta of 1.59.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.09. Community Health Systems had a negative return on equity of 14.18% and a negative net margin of 16.01%. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts predict that Community Health Systems will post -1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CYH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Community Health Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 9th. Jefferies Group set a $5.00 target price on Community Health Systems and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Community Health Systems in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Mizuho reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $4.50 target price on shares of Community Health Systems in a report on Thursday, March 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Community Health Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.04.

In other news, major shareholder Tian Qiao Chen acquired 995,551 shares of Community Health Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.97 per share, with a total value of $3,952,337.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Community Health Systems (CYH) Given News Sentiment Rating of 0.19” was originally published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright legislation. The original version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/07/community-health-systems-cyh-given-news-sentiment-rating-of-0-19.html.

Community Health Systems Company Profile

Community Health Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. It offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

Receive News & Ratings for Community Health Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Health Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.