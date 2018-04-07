Community Healthcare (CHCT) Getting Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Study Shows

News coverage about Community Healthcare (NYSE:CHCT) has trended somewhat positive on Saturday, according to Accern Sentiment. The research group ranks the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Community Healthcare earned a media sentiment score of 0.10 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave press coverage about the real estate investment trust an impact score of 45.3758301069572 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

CHCT traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.31. 82,927 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 104,269. Community Healthcare has a 1 year low of $22.41 and a 1 year high of $30.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $459.95, a PE ratio of 17.95 and a beta of 0.79.

Community Healthcare (NYSE:CHCT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $10.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.52 million. Community Healthcare had a return on equity of 1.48% and a net margin of 9.40%. equities research analysts anticipate that Community Healthcare will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Community Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Community Healthcare from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 28th. B. Riley set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Community Healthcare and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Sandler O’Neill set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Community Healthcare and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Community Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Community Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.83.

Community Healthcare Company Profile

Community Healthcare Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition of real estate properties that are leased to hospitals, doctors, healthcare systems, and other healthcare services providers. It invests in healthcare properties including outpatient treatment and diagnostic facilities; urgent care centers; acute care hospitals; ambulatory surgery centers; assisted living and long-term care facilities; medical office buildings; clinics; specialty hospitals; and treatment centers.

