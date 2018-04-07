Community Healthcare (NYSE:CHCT) Earns Media Sentiment Score of 0.10

News articles about Community Healthcare (NYSE:CHCT) have trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group identifies positive and negative news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Community Healthcare earned a media sentiment score of 0.10 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the real estate investment trust an impact score of 46.3968053845286 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Community Healthcare stock opened at $25.31 on Friday. Community Healthcare has a 52 week low of $22.41 and a 52 week high of $30.64. The stock has a market cap of $459.95, a P/E ratio of 17.95 and a beta of 0.79.

Community Healthcare (NYSE:CHCT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.28). Community Healthcare had a net margin of 9.40% and a return on equity of 1.48%. The company had revenue of $10.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.52 million. analysts expect that Community Healthcare will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. B. Riley set a $29.00 target price on Community Healthcare and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Community Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. ValuEngine upgraded Community Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Sandler O’Neill set a $30.00 price target on Community Healthcare and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised Community Healthcare from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.83.

About Community Healthcare

Community Healthcare Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition of real estate properties that are leased to hospitals, doctors, healthcare systems, and other healthcare services providers. It invests in healthcare properties including outpatient treatment and diagnostic facilities; urgent care centers; acute care hospitals; ambulatory surgery centers; assisted living and long-term care facilities; medical office buildings; clinics; specialty hospitals; and treatment centers.

