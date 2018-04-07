Commvault (CVLT) Position Lowered by Teachers Advisors LLC

Teachers Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Commvault (NASDAQ:CVLT) by 60.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 144,693 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 221,452 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.32% of Commvault worth $7,596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVLT. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Commvault by 85.6% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 103,700 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,305,000 after purchasing an additional 47,820 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Commvault by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 35,839 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,180,000 after purchasing an additional 4,695 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Commvault by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 185,603 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,285,000 after purchasing an additional 16,889 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Commvault by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 255,500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $15,535,000 after purchasing an additional 3,847 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of Commvault during the 3rd quarter worth about $403,000. 90.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Commvault news, Chairman N Robert Hammer sold 187,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.73, for a total value of $9,511,976.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David F. Walker sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.48, for a total transaction of $305,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 42,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,377,318. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 433,843 shares of company stock valued at $24,207,091. 13.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Commvault stock opened at $66.35 on Friday. Commvault has a 1 year low of $48.35 and a 1 year high of $67.85.

Commvault (NASDAQ:CVLT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The software maker reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $180.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.01 million. Commvault had a negative net margin of 8.30% and a positive return on equity of 0.32%. Commvault’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. research analysts forecast that Commvault will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Commvault announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software maker to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Commvault from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. BidaskClub raised shares of Commvault from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 27th. Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target (down from $60.00) on shares of Commvault in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Commvault in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Commvault from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.44.

Commvault Company Profile

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data and information management software applications and related services in the United States and internationally. The company's software suite contains solutions that are built on a single unified code base and platform to protect, manage, and access data and information.

